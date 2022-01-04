Cale Makar's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

Makar skated into the left circle, spun away from Chicago center Kirby Dach and then drove to the net.

CHICAGO — Cale Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, and the surging Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3.

Makar skated into the left circle, spun away from Chicago center Kirby Dach and then drove to the net.

The defenseman beat Marc-Andre Fleury on the stick side for his 14th goal.

Colorado forward Logan O’Connor and Chicago captain Jonathan Toews each had a shot go off a post in overtime before Makar’s game-winner.

