Derek Pouliot scored with 22 seconds left on the clock in overtime, on rookie Elias Pettersson’s third assist and fifth point of the game, to lift the Vancouver Canucks to a 7-6 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

Petterson’s second goal of the night tied the score with 36 seconds remaining in regulation, just 1:01 after Nathan MacKinnon second of the game gave the Avalanche a 6-5 lead.

Brock Boeser also scored twice, and Loui Eriksson and Markus Granlund had the other goals for Vancouver in a game neither team lead by more than one goal. Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots.

Sheldon Dries, Ian Cole, Alexander Kerfoot and Nikita Zadorov also scored for Colorado, and NHL points leader Mikko Rantanen had three assists. Philipp Grubauer finished with 30 saves.

Zadorov gave Colorado a 5-4 lead 1:30 into the third period with first of the season.

Granlund responded for the Canucks on a power play just past the midpoint of the period. Vancouver right wing Nikolay Goldobin struggled to hang on to the puck in front of the net, but found a way to dish it to Granlund, who popped it in past Grubauer.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

The teams combined for seven goals in the second period, with Dries starting the flurry 1:38 in as he redirected a shot from Alexander Kerfoot into the net to tie the score 1-1.

Boeser got his second of the night at 5:18 as he took a pass from Pettersson and rocketed a shot in from the face-off circle to put Vancouver back ahead.

Just 50 seconds, Cole tied it as he wound up from the blue line and put a shot in the top right corner of the net.

Eriksson put Vancouver ahead 3-2 at 8:47, settling a bouncing puck and popping it past Grubauer for his first. MacKinnon tied things up again less than two minutes later, scoring off a give-and-go with Rantanen.

Kerfoot gave Colorado its first lead with 7:24 left in the middle period, splitting the Vancouver defense and firing a wrist shot past Markstrom.

Pettersson tied it 4-4 as he scooped up a rebound at the top of the crease and poked it in with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the period.

Boeser got the Canucks on the board just 58 seconds into the game after Pettersson slid him a long pass across the ice. The right wing got the puck on his tape and flipped a shot past Grubauer.

NOTES: The Canucks have won three straight. ... The Avalanche completed an 0-2-1 road trip, losing each game by one goal, and are in the midst of a stretch of five of six away from home.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host Nashville on Wednesday night.

Canucks: Visit Detroit on Tuesday night to open a six-game trip.

© 2018 KUSA-TV