Andrei Svechnikov and Jacob Slavin scored goals 1:17 apart and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Sebastian Aho also scored and James Reimer had 27 saves to help Carolina extend its points streak to seven games and finish its road trip 4-0-1.

Nathan MacKinnon scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 37 shots for the Avalanche, who lost despite leading with less than three minutes left.

