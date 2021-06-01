Avalanche forward Colin Wilson retires after 11 seasons

Wilson played his final game on Oct. 26 for the Colorado Avalanche.

TORONTO, ON — Colin Wilson, who played 11 seasons with the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators as part of a three-generation NHL family, has announced his retirement.

The 31-year-old forward played nine games for Colorado last season before having double hip surgery.

Wilson scored 113 goals and had 173 assists in 632 regular-season games. He added 17 goals and 16 assists in 65 playoff games.

Wilson played his final game on Oct. 26 for Colorado. A few days later, he detailed his long battle with obsessive-compulsive disorder in a post on The Players' Tribune.

> Above video: Storylines to follow during the 2021 Colorado Avalanche season

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: From the Cheap Seats

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.