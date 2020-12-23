Colorado Avalanche's 2021 schedule released

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche released their 56-game schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday afternoon.
The team will play their division opponents eight times each as the NHL navigates a new format due to COVID-19 concerns and protocols.
The season will begin on Jan. 13, with the Avs hosting the rival St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena. As of now, no fans will be allowed to attend.
This year marks the first time that the Avalanche will face an opponent eight times in a season since 2007-08 when they met each of their Northwest Division foes eight times apiece. Colorado also played its division rivals eight times each in 2005-06 and 2006-07.
The Avs will have nine total road trips, all of which will be either two-game or four-game journeys. This season's longest homestand is eight games from March 5-20, the club’s longest homestay since Nov. 18 to Dec. 4, 2011 (also eight games). The Avs are scheduled for seven back-to-back contests in 2020-21.
Colorado has three different stretches in which it plays the same opponent four straight games, Jan. 30-Feb. 4 (Minnesota), Feb. 14-22 (Vegas), and April 30-May 5 (San Jose). It will be the first time that the Nordiques/Avalanche have faced the same opponent in four straight regular-season games.
The full schedule is as follows:
JANUARY
Wed Jan. 13 ST. LOUIS
Fri Jan. 15 ST. LOUIS
Tue Jan. 19 at Los Angeles
Thu Jan. 21 at Los Angeles
Fri Jan. 22 at Anaheim
Sun Jan. 24 at Anaheim
Tue Jan. 26 SAN JOSE
Thu Jan. 28 SAN JOSE
Sat Jan. 30 at Minnesota
Sun Jan. 31 at Minnesota
FEBRUARY
Tue Feb. 2 MINNESOTA
Thu Feb. 4 MINNESOTA
Sat Feb. 6 at St. Louis
Sun Feb. 7 at St. Louis
Tue Feb. 9 ARIZONA
Thu Feb. 11 ARIZONA
Sun Feb. 14 at Vegas
Tue Feb. 16 at Vegas
Sat Feb. 20 VEGAS
Mon Feb. 22 VEGAS
Thu Feb. 25 at Arizona
Sat Feb. 27 at Arizona
MARCH
Mon Mar. 1 at San Jose
Wed Mar. 3 at San Jose
Fri Mar. 5 ANAHEIM
Sat Mar. 6 ANAHEIM
Mon Mar. 8 ARIZONA
Wed Mar. 10 ARIZONA
Fri Mar. 12 LOS ANGELES
Sun Mar. 14 LOS ANGELES
Thu Mar. 18 MINNESOTA
Sat Mar. 20 MINNESOTA
Mon Mar. 22 at Arizona
Tue Mar. 23 at Arizona
Thu Mar. 25 VEGAS
Sat Mar. 27 VEGAS
Mon Mar. 29 ANAHEIM
Wed Mar. 31 ANAHEIM
APRIL
Sat Apr. 3 ST. LOUIS
Mon Apr. 5 at Minnesota
Wed Apr. 7 at Minnesota
Fri Apr. 9 at Anaheim
Sun Apr. 11 at Anaheim
Fri Apr. 16 LOS ANGELES
Sun Apr. 18 LOS ANGELES
Tue Apr. 20 ST. LOUIS
Thu Apr. 22 at St. Louis
Sat Apr. 24 at St. Louis
Mon Apr. 26 at Vegas
Wed Apr. 28 at Vegas
Fri Apr. 30 SAN JOSE
MAY
Sat May 1 SAN JOSE
Mon May 3 at San Jose
Wed May 5 at San Jose
Fri May 7 at Los Angeles
Sat May 8 at Los Angeles