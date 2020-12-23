Colorado Avalanche's 2021 schedule released

The team will play their division opponents eight times each as the NHL navigates a new format due to COVID-19 concerns and protocols.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche released their 56-game schedule for the 2021 season on Wednesday afternoon.

The season will begin on Jan. 13, with the Avs hosting the rival St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena. As of now, no fans will be allowed to attend.

This year marks the first time that the Avalanche will face an opponent eight times in a season since 2007-08 when they met each of their Northwest Division foes eight times apiece. Colorado also played its division rivals eight times each in 2005-06 and 2006-07.

The Avs will have nine total road trips, all of which will be either two-game or four-game journeys. This season's longest homestand is eight games from March 5-20, the club’s longest homestay since Nov. 18 to Dec. 4, 2011 (also eight games). The Avs are scheduled for seven back-to-back contests in 2020-21.

Colorado has three different stretches in which it plays the same opponent four straight games, Jan. 30-Feb. 4 (Minnesota), Feb. 14-22 (Vegas), and April 30-May 5 (San Jose). It will be the first time that the Nordiques/Avalanche have faced the same opponent in four straight regular-season games.

The full schedule is as follows:

JANUARY

Wed Jan. 13 ST. LOUIS

Fri Jan. 15 ST. LOUIS

Tue Jan. 19 at Los Angeles

Thu Jan. 21 at Los Angeles

Fri Jan. 22 at Anaheim

Sun Jan. 24 at Anaheim

Tue Jan. 26 SAN JOSE

Thu Jan. 28 SAN JOSE

Sat Jan. 30 at Minnesota

Sun Jan. 31 at Minnesota

FEBRUARY

Tue Feb. 2 MINNESOTA

Thu Feb. 4 MINNESOTA

Sat Feb. 6 at St. Louis

Sun Feb. 7 at St. Louis

Tue Feb. 9 ARIZONA

Thu Feb. 11 ARIZONA

Sun Feb. 14 at Vegas

Tue Feb. 16 at Vegas

Sat Feb. 20 VEGAS

Mon Feb. 22 VEGAS

Thu Feb. 25 at Arizona

Sat Feb. 27 at Arizona

MARCH

Mon Mar. 1 at San Jose

Wed Mar. 3 at San Jose

Fri Mar. 5 ANAHEIM

Sat Mar. 6 ANAHEIM

Mon Mar. 8 ARIZONA

Wed Mar. 10 ARIZONA

Fri Mar. 12 LOS ANGELES

Sun Mar. 14 LOS ANGELES

Thu Mar. 18 MINNESOTA

Sat Mar. 20 MINNESOTA

Mon Mar. 22 at Arizona

Tue Mar. 23 at Arizona

Thu Mar. 25 VEGAS

Sat Mar. 27 VEGAS

Mon Mar. 29 ANAHEIM

Wed Mar. 31 ANAHEIM

APRIL

Sat Apr. 3 ST. LOUIS

Mon Apr. 5 at Minnesota

Wed Apr. 7 at Minnesota

Fri Apr. 9 at Anaheim

Sun Apr. 11 at Anaheim

Fri Apr. 16 LOS ANGELES

Sun Apr. 18 LOS ANGELES

Tue Apr. 20 ST. LOUIS

Thu Apr. 22 at St. Louis

Sat Apr. 24 at St. Louis

Mon Apr. 26 at Vegas

Wed Apr. 28 at Vegas

Fri Apr. 30 SAN JOSE

MAY

Sat May 1 SAN JOSE

Mon May 3 at San Jose

Wed May 5 at San Jose

Fri May 7 at Los Angeles