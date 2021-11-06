x
Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche 2021-22 schedule released

Colorado will begin the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 13.

DENVER — Believe it or not, hockey season is already on the horizon.

The Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 campaign kicks off on October 13 when the Chicago Blackhawks visit Ball Arena. The Avs will play the first two games of the season at home before going on a three-game road swing.

Colorado will return to playing in the Central Division after facing only West Division opponents in the shortened 2020-21 season.

The Arizona Coyotes will join the Central Division with new expansion franchise Seattle Kraken entering the Pacific Division.

The Avs will play 26 games against their division foes (Arizona, Chicago, Dallas, Minnesota, Nashville, St. Louis and Winnipeg) over the upcoming campaign.

OCTOBER

Wed   Oct. 13    CHICAGO            

Sat     Oct. 16    ST. LOUIS

Tue     Oct. 19    at Washington      

Thu    Oct. 21    at Florida              

Sat      Oct. 23    at Tampa Bay       

Tue    Oct. 26    VEGAS                  

Thu    Oct. 28    at St. Louis           

Sat     Oct. 30    MINNESOTA      

NOVEMBER

Wed   Nov. 3     COLUMBUS        

Sat      Nov. 6     at Columbus         

Thu    Nov. 11   VANCOUVER     

Sat     Nov. 13   SAN JOSE            

Wed   Nov. 17   at Vancouver        

Fri      Nov. 19   at Seattle               

Mon   Nov. 22   OTTAWA             

Wed   Nov. 24   ANAHEIM           

Fri      Nov. 26   at Dallas                

Sat     Nov. 27   NASHVILLE        

 

DECEMBER

Wed   Dec. 1      at Toronto             

Thu    Dec. 2      at Montreal           

Sat      Dec. 4      at Ottawa               

Mon   Dec. 6      at Philadelphia     

Wed   Dec. 8      at NY Rangers      

Fri      Dec. 10    DETROIT             

Sun     Dec. 12    FLORIDA             

Tue    Dec. 14    NY RANGERS     

Thu    Dec. 16    at Nashville          

Sat     Dec. 18    TAMPA BAY       

Mon   Dec. 20    at Detroit

Wed   Dec. 22    at Buffalo

Thu    Dec. 23    at Boston               

Mon   Dec. 27    at Vegas                

Wed   Dec. 29    DALLAS               

Fri      Dec. 31    at Dallas                

 

JANUARY

Sun     Jan. 2      ANAHEIM           

Tue     Jan. 4       at Chicago             

Thu    Jan. 6      WINNIPEG          

Sat     Jan. 8      TORONTO           

Mon   Jan. 10    SEATTLE             

Tue     Jan. 11     at Nashville          

Fri      Jan. 14    ARIZONA

Sat      Jan. 15     at Arizona             

Mon   Jan. 17    MINNESOTA      

Wed   Jan. 19     at Anaheim           

Thu    Jan. 20     at Los Angeles      

Sat     Jan. 22    MONTREAL        

Mon   Jan. 24    CHICAGO            

Wed   Jan. 26    BOSTON

Fri      Jan. 28     at Chicago             

Sun     Jan. 30    BUFFALO            

 

FEBRUARY

Tue    Feb. 1      ARIZONA

ALL-STAR / OLYMPIC BREAK

Fri      Feb. 25    WINNIPEG          

Sat      Feb. 26    at Vegas                

MARCH

Tue    Mar. 1     NY ISLANDERS 

Thu    Mar. 3      at Arizona             

Sat     Mar. 5     CALGARY           

Mon   Mar. 7      at NY Islanders    

Tue     Mar. 8      at New Jersey       

Thu    Mar. 10   at Carolina            

Sun     Mar. 13  CALGARY           

Tue     Mar. 15   at Los Angeles      

Fri      Mar. 18   at San Jose            

Mon   Mar. 21  EDMONTON       

Wed   Mar. 23  VANCOUVER     

Fri      Mar. 25  PHILADELPHIA                 

Sun     Mar. 27   at Minnesota         

Tue     Mar. 29   at Calgary             

Thu    Mar. 31  SAN JOSE            

APRIL

Sat     Apr. 2     PITTSBURGH     

Tue     Apr. 5      at Pittsburgh         

Fri      Apr. 8      at Winnipeg          

Sat      Apr. 9      at Edmonton         

Wed   Apr. 13   LOS ANGELES   

Thu    Apr. 14   NEW JERSEY     

Sat     Apr. 16   CAROLINA         

Mon   Apr. 18   WASHINGTON  

Wed   Apr. 20    at Seattle               

Fri      Apr. 22    at Edmonton         

Sun     Apr. 24    at Winnipeg          

Tue    Apr. 26   ST. LOUIS            

Thu    Apr. 28   NASHVILLE        

Fri      Apr. 29    at Minnesota

