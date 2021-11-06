Avalanche 2021-22 schedule released

DENVER — Believe it or not, hockey season is already on the horizon.
The Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 campaign kicks off on October 13 when the Chicago Blackhawks visit Ball Arena. The Avs will play the first two games of the season at home before going on a three-game road swing.
Colorado will return to playing in the Central Division after facing only West Division opponents in the shortened 2020-21 season.
The Arizona Coyotes will join the Central Division with new expansion franchise Seattle Kraken entering the Pacific Division.
The Avs will play 26 games against their division foes (Arizona, Chicago, Dallas, Minnesota, Nashville, St. Louis and Winnipeg) over the upcoming campaign.
OCTOBER
Wed Oct. 13 CHICAGO
Sat Oct. 16 ST. LOUIS
Tue Oct. 19 at Washington
Thu Oct. 21 at Florida
Sat Oct. 23 at Tampa Bay
Tue Oct. 26 VEGAS
Thu Oct. 28 at St. Louis
Sat Oct. 30 MINNESOTA
NOVEMBER
Wed Nov. 3 COLUMBUS
Sat Nov. 6 at Columbus
Thu Nov. 11 VANCOUVER
Sat Nov. 13 SAN JOSE
Wed Nov. 17 at Vancouver
Fri Nov. 19 at Seattle
Mon Nov. 22 OTTAWA
Wed Nov. 24 ANAHEIM
Fri Nov. 26 at Dallas
Sat Nov. 27 NASHVILLE
DECEMBER
Wed Dec. 1 at Toronto
Thu Dec. 2 at Montreal
Sat Dec. 4 at Ottawa
Mon Dec. 6 at Philadelphia
Wed Dec. 8 at NY Rangers
Fri Dec. 10 DETROIT
Sun Dec. 12 FLORIDA
Tue Dec. 14 NY RANGERS
Thu Dec. 16 at Nashville
Sat Dec. 18 TAMPA BAY
Mon Dec. 20 at Detroit
Wed Dec. 22 at Buffalo
Thu Dec. 23 at Boston
Mon Dec. 27 at Vegas
Wed Dec. 29 DALLAS
Fri Dec. 31 at Dallas
JANUARY
Sun Jan. 2 ANAHEIM
Tue Jan. 4 at Chicago
Thu Jan. 6 WINNIPEG
Sat Jan. 8 TORONTO
Mon Jan. 10 SEATTLE
Tue Jan. 11 at Nashville
Fri Jan. 14 ARIZONA
Sat Jan. 15 at Arizona
Mon Jan. 17 MINNESOTA
Wed Jan. 19 at Anaheim
Thu Jan. 20 at Los Angeles
Sat Jan. 22 MONTREAL
Mon Jan. 24 CHICAGO
Wed Jan. 26 BOSTON
Fri Jan. 28 at Chicago
Sun Jan. 30 BUFFALO
FEBRUARY
Tue Feb. 1 ARIZONA
ALL-STAR / OLYMPIC BREAK
Fri Feb. 25 WINNIPEG
Sat Feb. 26 at Vegas
MARCH
Tue Mar. 1 NY ISLANDERS
Thu Mar. 3 at Arizona
Sat Mar. 5 CALGARY
Mon Mar. 7 at NY Islanders
Tue Mar. 8 at New Jersey
Thu Mar. 10 at Carolina
Sun Mar. 13 CALGARY
Tue Mar. 15 at Los Angeles
Fri Mar. 18 at San Jose
Mon Mar. 21 EDMONTON
Wed Mar. 23 VANCOUVER
Fri Mar. 25 PHILADELPHIA
Sun Mar. 27 at Minnesota
Tue Mar. 29 at Calgary
Thu Mar. 31 SAN JOSE
APRIL
Sat Apr. 2 PITTSBURGH
Tue Apr. 5 at Pittsburgh
Fri Apr. 8 at Winnipeg
Sat Apr. 9 at Edmonton
Wed Apr. 13 LOS ANGELES
Thu Apr. 14 NEW JERSEY
Sat Apr. 16 CAROLINA
Mon Apr. 18 WASHINGTON
Wed Apr. 20 at Seattle
Fri Apr. 22 at Edmonton
Sun Apr. 24 at Winnipeg
Tue Apr. 26 ST. LOUIS
Thu Apr. 28 NASHVILLE
Fri Apr. 29 at Minnesota
