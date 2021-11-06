Avalanche 2021-22 schedule released

Colorado will begin the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 13.

DENVER — Believe it or not, hockey season is already on the horizon.

The Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 campaign kicks off on October 13 when the Chicago Blackhawks visit Ball Arena. The Avs will play the first two games of the season at home before going on a three-game road swing.

Colorado will return to playing in the Central Division after facing only West Division opponents in the shortened 2020-21 season.

The Arizona Coyotes will join the Central Division with new expansion franchise Seattle Kraken entering the Pacific Division.

The Avs will play 26 games against their division foes (Arizona, Chicago, Dallas, Minnesota, Nashville, St. Louis and Winnipeg) over the upcoming campaign.

>>Video above: LockedOn: Recapping the Avalanche’s Game 6 loss and the season

OCTOBER

Wed Oct. 13 CHICAGO

Sat Oct. 16 ST. LOUIS

Tue Oct. 19 at Washington

Thu Oct. 21 at Florida

Sat Oct. 23 at Tampa Bay

Tue Oct. 26 VEGAS

Thu Oct. 28 at St. Louis

Sat Oct. 30 MINNESOTA

NOVEMBER

Wed Nov. 3 COLUMBUS

Sat Nov. 6 at Columbus

Thu Nov. 11 VANCOUVER

Sat Nov. 13 SAN JOSE

Wed Nov. 17 at Vancouver

Fri Nov. 19 at Seattle

Mon Nov. 22 OTTAWA

Wed Nov. 24 ANAHEIM

Fri Nov. 26 at Dallas

Sat Nov. 27 NASHVILLE

DECEMBER

Wed Dec. 1 at Toronto

Thu Dec. 2 at Montreal

Sat Dec. 4 at Ottawa

Mon Dec. 6 at Philadelphia

Wed Dec. 8 at NY Rangers

Fri Dec. 10 DETROIT

Sun Dec. 12 FLORIDA

Tue Dec. 14 NY RANGERS

Thu Dec. 16 at Nashville

Sat Dec. 18 TAMPA BAY

Mon Dec. 20 at Detroit

Wed Dec. 22 at Buffalo

Thu Dec. 23 at Boston

Mon Dec. 27 at Vegas

Wed Dec. 29 DALLAS

Fri Dec. 31 at Dallas

JANUARY

Sun Jan. 2 ANAHEIM

Tue Jan. 4 at Chicago

Thu Jan. 6 WINNIPEG

Sat Jan. 8 TORONTO

Mon Jan. 10 SEATTLE

Tue Jan. 11 at Nashville

Fri Jan. 14 ARIZONA

Sat Jan. 15 at Arizona

Mon Jan. 17 MINNESOTA

Wed Jan. 19 at Anaheim

Thu Jan. 20 at Los Angeles

Sat Jan. 22 MONTREAL

Mon Jan. 24 CHICAGO

Wed Jan. 26 BOSTON

Fri Jan. 28 at Chicago

Sun Jan. 30 BUFFALO

FEBRUARY

Tue Feb. 1 ARIZONA

ALL-STAR / OLYMPIC BREAK

Fri Feb. 25 WINNIPEG

Sat Feb. 26 at Vegas

MARCH

Tue Mar. 1 NY ISLANDERS

Thu Mar. 3 at Arizona

Sat Mar. 5 CALGARY

Mon Mar. 7 at NY Islanders

Tue Mar. 8 at New Jersey

Thu Mar. 10 at Carolina

Sun Mar. 13 CALGARY

Tue Mar. 15 at Los Angeles

Fri Mar. 18 at San Jose

Mon Mar. 21 EDMONTON

Wed Mar. 23 VANCOUVER

Fri Mar. 25 PHILADELPHIA

Sun Mar. 27 at Minnesota

Tue Mar. 29 at Calgary

Thu Mar. 31 SAN JOSE

APRIL

Sat Apr. 2 PITTSBURGH

Tue Apr. 5 at Pittsburgh

Fri Apr. 8 at Winnipeg

Sat Apr. 9 at Edmonton

Wed Apr. 13 LOS ANGELES

Thu Apr. 14 NEW JERSEY

Sat Apr. 16 CAROLINA

Mon Apr. 18 WASHINGTON

Wed Apr. 20 at Seattle

Fri Apr. 22 at Edmonton

Sun Apr. 24 at Winnipeg

Tue Apr. 26 ST. LOUIS

Thu Apr. 28 NASHVILLE

Fri Apr. 29 at Minnesota

