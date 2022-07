Colorado Avalanche 2022-23 schedule released

The Stanley Cup champions kick off the regular season at Ball Arena on October 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — It won't be long before the Stanley Cup champions set out to defend their crown.

The 2022-23 NHL regular season schedule was released on Wednesday, revealing what the title defense will look like for the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado will raise the 2022 Stanley Cup banner prior to the regular-season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 12 at Ball Arena.

The Avs also have a pair of international games against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland (November 4-5) as part of the NHL Global Series.

Below is the complete regular season schedule (home games in bold, all times MT):

OCTOBER

Wednesday, Oct. 12 vs. Chicago (7:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Oct. 13 at Calgary (7:30 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 17 at Minnesota (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 19 vs. Winnipeg (6 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 21 vs. Seattle (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 22 at Vegas (8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 25 at N.Y. Rangers (5 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 28 at New Jersey (5 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 29 at N.Y. Islanders (5:30 p.m.)

NOVEMBER

Friday, Nov. 4 vs Columbus (11 a.m.) **NHL Global Series in Finland

Saturday, Nov. 5 at Columbus (11 a.m.) **NHL Global Series in Finland

Thursday, Nov. 10 vs. Nashville (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Carolina (7 p.m.)

Monday, Nov. 14 vs. St. Louis (7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17 at Carolina (5 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 19 at Washington (5 p.m.)

Monday, Nov. 21 at Dallas (6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Nov. 23 vs. Vancouver (8 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 25 at Nashville (12 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 26 vs. Dallas (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Winnipeg (6 p.m.)

DECEMBER

Thursday, Dec. 1 at Buffalo (5 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 3 at Boston (5 p.m.)

Monday, Dec. 5 at Philadelphia (5 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 7 vs. Boston (7 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 9 vs. N.Y. Rangers (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 11 at St. Louis (12 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 13 vs. Philadelphia (8 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 15 vs. Buffalo (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Nashville (7 p.m.)

Monday, Dec. 19 vs. N.Y. Islanders (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 21 vs. Montreal (6 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 23 at Nashville (6 p.m.)

**NHL HOLIDAY BREAK**

**NHL HOLIDAY BREAK** Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Arizona (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 29 vs. Los Angeles (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Toronto (5 p.m.)

JANUARY

Monday, Jan. 2 vs. Vegas (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 5 at Vancouver (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 7 at Edmonton (8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs. Florida (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 12 at Chicago (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. Ottawa (5 p.m.)

Monday, Jan. 16 vs. Detroit (1 p.m.)

Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Calgary (8 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 20 at Vancouver (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 21 at Seattle (8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Jan. 24 vs. Washington (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 26 vs. Anaheim (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. St. Louis (1 p.m.)

** NHL ALL-STAR BREAK**

FEBRUARY

Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Pittsburgh (5 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 9 at Tampa Bay (5 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 11 at Florida (4 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 14 vs. Tampa Bay (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Minnesota (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 18 at St. Louis (12 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 19 vs. Edmonton (1 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 24 at Winnipeg (6 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 25 vs. Calgary (8 p.m.)

Monday, Feb. 27 vs. Vegas (7 p.m.)

MARCH

Wednesday, March 1 vs New Jersey (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 4 at Dallas (6 p.m.)

Sunday, March 5 vs. Seattle (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 7 vs. San Jose (7 p.m.)

Thursday, March 9 vs. Los Angeles (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 11 vs. Arizona (4 p.m.)

Monday, March 13 at Montreal (5:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 15 at Toronto (5 p.m.)

Thursday, March 16 at Ottawa (5 p.m.)

Saturday, March 18 at Detroit (11 a.m.)

Monday, March 20 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 22 vs. Pittsburgh (6 p.m.)

Friday, March 24 vs. Arizona (7 p.m.)

Sunday, March 26 at Arizona (1 p.m.)

Monday, March 27 at Anaheim (8 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 29 vs. Minnesota (8 p.m.)

APRIL

Saturday, April 1 vs. Dallas (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 4 at San Jose (8:30 p.m.)

Thursday, April 6 at San Jose (8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 8 at Los Angeles (8:30 p.m.)

Sunday, April 9 at Anaheim (6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 11 vs. Edmonton (7:30 p.m.)

Thursday, April 13 vs. Winnipeg (7 p.m.)

You may not be mentally ready for this news, but we definitely are ready to ask #IsItOctoberYet?#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/MPh740bDQr — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 6, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.