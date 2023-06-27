Colorado Avalanche 2023-24 schedule released

DENVER — It won't be long before the Avalanche are back on the ice.
The 2023-24 NHL regular season schedule was released on Tuesday, revealing what the upcoming campaign will look like for the Colorado.
The first home game of the season is scheduled for Thursday night, October 19 in a nationally-televised matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Colorado will welcome the Seattle Kraken, the team that knocked them out in the opening round of the 2023 playoffs, to Ball Arena on November 9. The Avalanche also host the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on January 10.
Below is the complete regular season schedule (home games in bold, all times MT):
OCTOBER
- Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Los Angeles (8 p.m.)
- Saturday, Oct. 14 at San Jose ( 8 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Seattle (8 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 19 vs. Chicago (8:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Carolina (7 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 24 at NY Islanders (6 p.m.)
- Thursday, Oct. 26 at Pittsburgh (5 p.m.)
- Sunday, Oct. 29 at Buffalo (11 a.m.)
NOVEMBER
- Wednesday, Nov. 1 vs. St. Louis (7:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vegas (8 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Nov. 7 vs. New Jersey (8 p.m.)
- Thursday, Nov. 9 vs. Seattle (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. St. Louis (7 p.m.)
- Monday, Nov. 13 at Seattle (8 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Nov. 15 vs. Anaheim (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Dallas (7 p.m.)
- Monday, Nov. 20 at Nashville (6 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. Vancouver (8 p.m.)
- Friday, Nov. 24 at Minnesota (6:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Calgary (8 p.m.)
- Monday, Nov. 27 vs. Tampa Bay (7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Nov. 30 at Arizona (7 p.m.)
DECEMBER
- Saturday, Dec. 2 at Anaheim (8 p.m.)
- Sunday, Dec. 3 at Los Angeles (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Anaheim (7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Dec. 7 vs. Winnipeg (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
- Monday, Dec. 11 vs. Calgary (7:30 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Dec. 13 vs. Buffalo (8 p.m.)
- Saturday, Dec. 16 at Winnipeg (5 p.m.)
- Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. San Jose (6 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Chicago (6:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, Dec. 21 vs. Ottawa (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. Arizona (7 p.m.)
**NHL HOLIDAY BREAK**
- Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Arizona (7 p.m.)
- Friday, Dec. 29 at St. Louis (6 p.m.)
- Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. San Jose (6 p.m.)
JANUARY
- Tuesday, Jan. 2 vs. NY Islanders (7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Jan. 4 at Dallas (6 p.m.)
- Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Florida (2 p.m.)
- Monday, Jan. 8 vs. Boston (7 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Jan. 10 vs. Vegas (8 p.m.)
- Saturday, Jan. 13 at Toronto (5 p.m.)
- Monday, Jan. 15 at Montreal (5 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Ottawa (5 p.m.)
- Thursday, Jan. 18 at Boston (5 p.m.)
- Saturday, Jan. 20 at Philadelphia (11 a.m.)
- Wednesday, Jan. 24 vs. Washington (7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 26 vs. Los Angeles (7 p.m.)
**BYE WEEK/NHL ALL-STAR BREAK**
FEBRUARY
- Monday, Feb. 5 at NY Rangers (5 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Feb. 6 at New Jersey (5 p.m.)
- Thursday, Feb. 8 at Carolina (6 p.m.)
- Saturday, Feb. 10 at Florida (4 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Washington (5 p.m.)
- Thursday, Feb. 15 at Tampa Bay (5 p.m.)
- Sunday, Feb. 18 vs. Arizona (4 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Feb. 20 vs. Vancouver (7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Feb. 22 at Detroit (5 p.m.)
- Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Toronto (5 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs. Dallas (7 p.m.)
- Thursday, Feb. 29 at Chicago (7 p.m.)
MARCH
- Saturday, March 2 at Nashville (4 p.m.)
- Monday, March 4 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)
- Wednesday, March 6 vs. Detroit (7:30 p.m.)
- Friday, March 8 vs. Minnesota (7 p.m.)
- Tuesday, March 12 at Calgary (7 p.m.)
- Wednesday, March 13 at Vancouver (8:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, March 16 at Edmonton (8 p.m.)
- Tuesday, March 19 at St. Louis (6 p.m.)
- Friday, March 22 vs. Columbus (7 p.m.)
- Sunday, March 24 vs. Pittsburgh (12 p.m.)
- Tuesday, March 26 vs. Montreal (7 p.m.)
- Thursday, March 28 vs. NY Rangers (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, March 30 vs. Nashville (4 p.m.)
APRIL
- Monday, April 1 at Columbus (5 p.m.)
- Thursday, April 4 at Minnesota (6 p.m.)
- Friday, April 5 at Edmonton (7 p.m.)
- Sunday, April 7 vs. Dallas (8 p.m.)
- Tuesday, April 9 vs. Minnesota (7:30 p.m.)
- Saturday, April 13 vs. Winnipeg (2 p.m.)
- Sunday, April 14 at Vegas (1:30 p.m.)
- Thursday, April 18 vs. Edmonton (7:30 p.m.)
