x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche 2023-24 schedule released

The Avs kick off the regular season in Los Angeles on October 11.

More Videos

DENVER — It won't be long before the Avalanche are back on the ice.

The 2023-24 NHL regular season schedule was released on Tuesday, revealing what the upcoming campaign will look like for the Colorado.

The first home game of the season is scheduled for Thursday night, October 19 in a nationally-televised matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado will welcome the Seattle Kraken, the team that knocked them out in the opening round of the 2023 playoffs, to Ball Arena on November 9. The Avalanche also host the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on January 10.

Below is the complete regular season schedule (home games in bold, all times MT):

OCTOBER

  • Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Los Angeles (8 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Oct. 14 at San Jose ( 8 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Seattle (8 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Oct. 19 vs. Chicago (8:30 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Carolina (7 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Oct. 24 at NY Islanders (6 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Oct. 26 at Pittsburgh (5 p.m.)
  • Sunday, Oct. 29 at Buffalo (11 a.m.)
Credit: AP
Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar (8) scores the game winning goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Chicago. The Avalanche won 4-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

NOVEMBER 

  • Wednesday, Nov. 1 vs. St. Louis (7:30 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vegas (8 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 7 vs. New Jersey (8 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Nov. 9 vs. Seattle (7 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. St. Louis (7 p.m.)
  • Monday, Nov. 13 at Seattle (8 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 15 vs. Anaheim (7 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Nov. 18 at Dallas (7 p.m.)
  • Monday, Nov. 20 at Nashville (6 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. Vancouver (8 p.m.)
  • Friday, Nov. 24 at Minnesota (6:30 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Calgary (8 p.m.)
  • Monday, Nov. 27 vs. Tampa Bay (7 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Nov. 30 at Arizona (7 p.m.)
Credit: AP
Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) almost puts the puck past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, April 24, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

DECEMBER

  • Saturday, Dec. 2 at Anaheim (8 p.m.)
  • Sunday, Dec. 3 at Los Angeles (6 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Anaheim (7 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Dec. 7 vs. Winnipeg (7 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Philadelphia (7 p.m.)
  • Monday, Dec. 11 vs. Calgary (7:30 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, Dec. 13 vs. Buffalo (8 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Dec. 16 at Winnipeg (5 p.m.)
  • Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. San Jose (6 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Dec. 19 at Chicago (6:30 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Dec. 21 vs. Ottawa (7 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. Arizona (7 p.m.)

**NHL HOLIDAY BREAK**

  • Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Arizona (7 p.m.)
  • Friday, Dec. 29 at St. Louis (6 p.m.)
  • Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. San Jose (6 p.m.)
Credit: AP Photo/Derik Hamilton
Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon skates up ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

JANUARY

  • Tuesday, Jan. 2 vs. NY Islanders (7 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Jan. 4 at Dallas (6 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Florida (2 p.m.)
  • Monday, Jan. 8 vs. Boston (7 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, Jan. 10 vs. Vegas (8 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Jan. 13 at Toronto (5 p.m.)
  • Monday, Jan. 15 at Montreal (5 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Ottawa (5 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Jan. 18 at Boston (5 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Jan. 20 at Philadelphia (11 a.m.)
  • Wednesday, Jan. 24 vs. Washington (7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 26 vs. Los Angeles (7 p.m.)

**BYE WEEK/NHL ALL-STAR BREAK**

Credit: AP Photo/John Locher

FEBRUARY

  • Monday, Feb. 5 at NY Rangers (5 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Feb. 6 at New Jersey (5 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Feb. 8 at Carolina (6 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Feb. 10 at Florida (4 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Washington (5 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Feb. 15 at Tampa Bay (5 p.m.)
  • Sunday, Feb. 18 vs. Arizona (4 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Feb. 20 vs. Vancouver (7 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Feb. 22 at Detroit (5 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Toronto (5 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Feb. 27 vs. Dallas (7 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Feb. 29 at Chicago (7 p.m.)
Credit: AP
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting, right, wraps around the net as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Andreas Englund pursues in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MARCH

  • Saturday, March 2 at Nashville (4 p.m.)
  • Monday, March 4 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, March 6 vs. Detroit (7:30 p.m.)
  • Friday, March 8 vs. Minnesota (7 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, March 12 at Calgary (7 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, March 13 at Vancouver (8:30 p.m.)
  • Saturday, March 16 at Edmonton (8 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, March 19 at St. Louis (6 p.m.)
  • Friday, March 22 vs. Columbus (7 p.m.)
  • Sunday, March 24 vs. Pittsburgh (12 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, March 26 vs. Montreal (7 p.m.)
  • Thursday, March 28 vs. NY Rangers (7 p.m.)
  • Saturday, March 30 vs. Nashville (4 p.m.)
Credit: AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) scores a goal against Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

APRIL

  • Monday, April 1 at Columbus (5 p.m.)
  • Thursday, April 4 at Minnesota (6 p.m.)
  • Friday, April 5 at Edmonton (7 p.m.)
  • Sunday, April 7 vs. Dallas (8 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, April 9 vs. Minnesota (7:30 p.m.)
  • Saturday, April 13 vs. Winnipeg (2 p.m.)
  • Sunday, April 14 at Vegas (1:30 p.m.)
  • Thursday, April 18 vs. Edmonton (7:30 p.m.)

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Before You Leave, Check This Out