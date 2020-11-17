Avalanche to celebrate 25th season with new sweater, jersey patch

The Quebec Nordiques arrived in the Mile High City on July 1, 1995.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will celebrate the organization’s 25th anniversary season in Denver during the upcoming 2020-21 season.

As part of the anniversary, the Avalanche will wear a special “25th” patch on its jerseys. The team will also have several jersey modifications throughout the season, including the Adidas Reverse Retro sweater announced Monday.

The Avalanche said Tuesday the "celebration will recognize the rich history of the Avalanche franchise and look forward to the bright future of the club by paying tribute to its Quebec Nordiques roots, celebrating two-and-a-half decades of community involvement, thanking the Avalanche’s faithful fans, remembering players of both past and present, championing the growth of hockey in the region and looking toward the next 25 seasons."

> Above video: Colorado Avalanche's 2021 retro sweater

The Avalanche said the team will be switching to new equipment colors to match the primary colors already included in the Avalanche’s home, away and alternate jerseys.

Merchandise commemorating the 25th season will also be available for purchase.

More details of the Avalanche’s 25th anniversary celebration will be announced when the 2020-21 NHL season schedule is released at a later date.

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.