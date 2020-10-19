Avalanche agree to 1-year deal with forward Tyson Jost

The 22-year-old forward scored eight goals and had 15 assists in 67 games for Colorado last season.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a one-year deal with restricted free agent Tyson Jost.

The 22-year-old forward scored eight goals and had 15 assists in 67 games for the Avalanche last season.

He was a first-round selection by Colorado in 2016. The Avalanche also signed goaltender Hunter Miska to a two-year extension.

Miska played in 26 games for the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. He went 16-6-3 with a 2.48 goals-against average.

