Grubauer gets 100th win as Avalanche beat Ducks 5-2

DENVER — Philipp Grubauer got his 100th career win with a 13-save night to lead the Colorado Avalanche past the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Monday night.

Grubauer has 57 wins since joining Colorado before the 2018-19 season and notched his 21st this season.

Gabriel Landeskog and Tyson Jost scored in the second period to help Colorado extend its points streak to 11 games (9-0-2).

Mikko Rantanen, J.T. Compher and Valeri Nichushkin also scored, Cale Makar had three assists and Nathan MacKinnon added two.

Danton Heinen and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks.

Ryan Miller made several highlight saves but was overwhelmed by 48 shots. He finished with 43 saves for Anaheim, which had its two-game win streak snapped.

>> Video above: Mid-season grades for the Colorado Avalanche

