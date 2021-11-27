x
Colorado Avalanche

Rantanen's hat trick lifts Avalanche past Predators 6-2

It was Rantanen’s first hat trick of the season and the third of his career.

DENVER — Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick and an assist, Bo Byram scored in his return to the lineup, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Saturday night. 

Cale Makar finished with three assists, but had his goal-scoring streak ended at five games. He has seven goals and five assists in the last six games. 

Jonas Johansson had 26 saves for Colorado in the win.

The Avalanche put pressure on Nashville goalie David Rittich from the start, holding a 14-4 advantage in shots after the first period.

>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix

