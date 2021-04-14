Avalanche use 3 goals in second period to beat Blues 4-3

ST. LOUIS — Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher each had a goal and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Brandon Saad also scored for Colorado.
The Avalanche improved to 17-1-2 since March 10, setting a mark for the best 20-game stretch in franchise history.
Devan Dubnyk made 31 saves in his Avalanche debut after being acquired from San Jose on Saturday.
Mike Hoffman had two goals and an assist, Vince Dunn scored, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues.
>>Video above: Avalanche GM Joe Sakic on why he "pushed the chips in" at the NHL trade deadline this year
RELATED: As Avs make moves before NHL trade deadline, Joe Sakic says 'we're trying to win a Stanley Cup'
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.