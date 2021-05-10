Avalanche top Golden Knights 2-1, close in on 1st in West

Andre Burakovsky and J.T. Compher scored for the Avalanche, who trail the Golden Knights by two points atop the division. Vegas has one game left, Colorado has two.

LAS VEGAS — J.T. Compher scored a go-ahead goal in the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche preserved their chances to finish in first place in the West Division with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Andre Burakovsky also scored for the Avalanche, who trail the Golden Knights by two points atop the division. Vegas has one game left, Colorado has two.

Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Golden Knights.

Robin Lehner, facing the Avalanche for the first time this season after Marc-Andre Fleury was in net the first seven meetings, stopped 19 shots.

>>Video above: Avalanche GM Joe Sakic: 'We're trying to win a Stanley Cup'

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.