'Burgundy & Blue Friday': Denver mayor issues proclamation

A potential Stanley Cup-clinching home game for the Avs on Friday had Denver's Mayor Hancock issuing a new proclamation.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are one win from being crowned world champions.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has proclaimed June 24 as “Burgundy and Blue Friday” throughout the City and County of Denver.

The Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning meet at 6 p.m. Friday at Ball Arena in Denver for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche have a 3-1 series lead and could bag their first NHL championship since 2001.

Hancock encourages fans to wear burgundy and blue clothing on Friday in support of the Avalanche in the potential Stanley Cup-clinching game.

"All season long, the Avs have worked to Find A Way to get to this point, and they’re on a mission to lift the Cup and win another championship!" Hancock said.

"Avs fans are ready. I want to encourage everyone in Denver and across Colorado to show their Avs pride tomorrow with an avalanche of Burgundy & Blue to cheer on the team as they look to bring home the Stanley Cup."

