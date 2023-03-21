Jared Bednar agrees to contract extension with Avs

Colorado's head coach has agreed to remain with the club through the 2026-27 NHL season.

DENVER — The man in charge is staying put.

The Colorado Avalanche announced Tuesday that head coach Jared Bednar has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the club through the 2026-27 NHL season.

Bednar's current deal expires after the 2023-24 season, when the extension will go into effect.

In addition to leading the Avalanche to the 2022 Stanley Cup, Bednar is the winningest coach in franchise history with a 281-190-52 (.587) record in 523 regular-season games behind the bench.

Bednar is in his seventh season as head coach and is the third-longest tenured coach in the NHL behind Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper and Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan, after being hired on Aug. 25, 2016.

"On behalf of the Kroenke family and the entire organization we are thrilled to announce a long-term commitment to our head coach," President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic said in a release.

"Jared has done a tremendous job behind the bench and certainly deserves this extension and to continue as the leader of our team."

