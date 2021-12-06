After firing coach, Flyers drop 9th straight, 7-5 to Avs

Colorado outlasted Philadelphia in Monday night's high-scoring road game.

PHILADELPHIA — Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 7-5 to hand the Flyers their ninth straight loss just hours after they fired coach Alain Vigneualt.

Mike Yeo took over as interim coach of the Flyers, but they didn’t fare any better following the shakeup.

Nazem Kadri, Gabriel Landeskog, Alex Newhook, Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin and Tyson Jost also scored for the Avalanche, who had 50 shots on goal.

Claude Giroux scored twice for Philadelphia, which could tie the club record for consecutive losses Wednesday night at New Jersey.

Oskar Lindblom, Cam Atkinson and Scott Laughton also had goals.

>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix

