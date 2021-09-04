Avs defenseman MacDonald suspended two games

Jacob MacDonald committed an illegal check to the head of Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman in Wednesday's loss.

NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald has been suspended for two games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman.

The hit was delivered early in Colorado's road loss at Minnesota on Wednesday night. The incident occurred at 14:42 of the first period, per the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety.

MacDonald will forfeit the money he would have been paid for the Avalanche's next two games -- both at Anaheim on Friday and Sunday -- under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Based on his salary, that amount will be $12,500 and will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

MacDonald will be eligible to return to the ice when the Avalanche return home to host the Arizona Coyotes at Ball Arena on Monday (April 12) night.

