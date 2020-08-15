Kuemper stops 49 shots in Coyotes' 4-2 win over Avalanche

Arizona brought the opening-round playoff series to within 2-1 with Saturday's victory.

EDMONTON, AB — Darcy Kuemper stopped 49 shots and the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 to close within 2-1 in their Stanley Cup playoff series.

Arizona took the early lead on Derek Stepan’s first-period goal, then spent most of the day counterpunching against Colorado’s relentless pressure.

Kuemper took made a series of difficult saves in the third period and Taylor Hall scored on an empty net to give Arizona life heading in Game 4 on Monday.