Colorado Avalanche won't host fans at home games

The team is working with local health officials to navigate a potential return for fans at some point next year.

DENVER — Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the Colorado Avalanche will not host fans at home games at the Ball Arena until further notice.

The team made the announcement Monday morning, saying that its owners “will continue to work closely with state and local authorities to navigate the safest return to hosting fans in Ball Arena.”

Ticket holders will receive updates directly from the team.

> Watch the video above for the Avalanche's new retro jerseys.

This comes after the NHL and its player’s union announced it would hold a shortened 56-game regular season starting on Jan. 13. The league said teams will play home games in their arenas, but they could move to divisional hub sites “depending on prevailing conditions both in local markets and across North America.”

Some NHL teams are tentatively planning on hosting fans at home games. The Dallas News reports that the Dallas Stars’ president indicated an abbreviated crowd of 5,000 people could be allowed to attend some games.

The Denver Nuggets will also be starting their season without fans in Ball Arena.

The Denver Broncos had been giving 5,700 fans the opportunity to attend home games at the outdoor Empower Field at Mile High, but stopped allowing them for the final three games in the season due to the surge in cases in the Denver metro area.

According to a 9NEWS report, no COVID-19 cases had been definitively linked to attending Broncos games. Multiple players and executives – including President of Football Operations John Elway – have tested positive for the virus.