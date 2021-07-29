As free agency rolls on, Avalanche's roster continues to change

With bigger names off the market and free agency winding down, Colorado's roster is in constant flux. Forward Brandon Saad departed for St. Louis on Thursday.

DENVER — Cale Makar is staying, Philipp Grubauer is gone.

Gabe Landeskog will be here, Pierre Edouard-Bellemare will not.

Darcy Kuemper is the new No. 1 goalie, but it took a lot to make that happen.

Is your head spinning yet?

As NHL free agency enters its second day, the Colorado Avalanche's roster is seemingly changing by the hour. While that's not unusual this time of year, it can be a lot for fans to keep up with. And while you know about the big wins and losses so far for GM Joe Sakic, more changes continued to happen on Thursday.

The biggest blow was Colorado losing forward Brandon Saad to the Blues. The winger agreed to a five-year, $22.5M contract with St. Louis. Last season with the Avs Saad totaled 24 points (15 goals, nine assists) in 44 regular season games.

But Thursday also brought several additions for Colorado. The team reportedly agreed to a one-year, $1M deal with veteran Darren Helm. The longtime member of the Red Wings has played 14 years in the NHL, all in Detroit. He has 251 career points, including 112 goals.

The Avalanche also announced the signings of forwards Dylan Sikura and Stefan Matteau. While neither is a big name, both have NHL experience. Sikura played last year with the Vegas Golden Knights and Matteau with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

