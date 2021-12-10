Avs games postponed until at least Dec 26

The league announced Friday that the Colorado Avalanche, as well as the Florida Panthers, will have their games postponed until at least Dec 26.

DENVER — All Colorado Avalanche games will be postponed through the completion of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Holiday Break, Dec 26, according to the league.

Medical groups from the NHL, the National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA) and the club made the decision on Friday afternoon to postpone the games.

A similar decision was made for upcoming Florida Panthers games, as well as extending the period of game postponements for the Calgary Flames.

"Additionally, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Colorado Avalanche’s and Florida Panthers’ games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26" the NHL said in a release.

Colorado's postponed games include:

Dec 18 vs. Tampa Bay

Dec 20 at Detroit

Dec 22 at Buffalo

Dec 23 at Boston

The Avalanche last played in Nashville on Thursday and lost to the Predators 5-2. Currently, the Avalanche sit in fourth place in the Central Division, 4 points behind the first place Minnesota Wild.

