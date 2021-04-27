Avalanche sign Justin Barron to 3-year contract

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Justin Barron to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Tuesday.
The Avalanche selected Barron with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Barron, 19, has served as captain of the Halifax Mooseheads this season, recording 31 points in 33 games to lead all Halifax defensemen in goals, assists and points.
Barron appeared in his first World Junior Championship in 2021, helping Canada to the silver medal.
