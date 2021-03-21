Avalanche land goalie Jonas Johansson in trade with Sabres

Colorado relied heavily on starter Philipp Grubauer this season, with backup Pavel Francouz sidelined by a lower-body injury.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Jonas Johansson from the Buffalo Sabres in a bid to shore up their shaky backup goaltending.

The Sabres received Colorado’s sixth-round draft pick in a trade first agreed to a day earlier. The Sabres had to wait for COVID-19 testing results after the Boston Bruins, their most recent opponent, had four players enter the NHL protocol on Friday.

The Avalanche have relied heavily on starter Philipp Grubauer this season, with backup Pavel Francouz sidelined by a lower-body injury.

The Sabres are in sell-off mode while in an 0-11-2 skid and in jeopardy of extending their playoff drought to a 10th season.

