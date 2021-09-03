Larsson scores, Raanta enters late as Coyotes beat Avs 3-2

Colorado trailed 2-0 midway through the second period before getting goals from Valeri Nichushkin and Andre Burakovsky.

DENVER — Johan Larsson tipped in the go-ahead goal with 15:54 remaining, Antti Raanta stopped all 16 shots after taking over early in the third period when Darcy Kuemper left with an apparent injury and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night.

Derick Brassard and Jakob Chychrun also had goals for the Coyotes.

Early in the third, Kuemper dropped down on one knee with the puck going the other way and asked the official to stop play.

The trainer momentarily checked on the starting goaltender before he skated off and was replaced by Raanta.

Colorado trailed 2-0 midway through the second period before getting goals from Valeri Nichushkin and Andre Burakovsky.

