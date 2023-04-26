Avalanche facing elimination after losing Game 5 to Kraken

Colorado trails Seattle 3-2 in the opening-round playoff series after Wednesday night's loss at home.

DENVER — The champs are in trouble.

Colorado's road to defending its Stanley Cup title took another wrong turn Wednesday night as the Avalanche lost a pivotal Game 5 to the Seattle Kraken, 3-2 at Ball Arena.

The Avalanche are now facing elimination and must win Game 6 on the road at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday night to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in the opening-round playoff series.

"Nothing to lose now, right? If you don't win, you go home," Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said.

"I'm sure that we're frustrated right now that we let an opportunity slip away at home. It wasn't anywhere near the game we have to play in order to have success."

Seattle struck first yet again Wednesday night as the Kraken scored the first goal for the fifth time in as many games. This time, however, the Avalanche were unable to claw back against the NHL's newest team.

"We kind of relish playing from behind a little bit. It lets us play a little more free," defenseman Devon Toews said. "Obviously, you'd like to get the first one, but if we don't get it we just have to keep working to get it and find our chances."

Morgan Geekie buried that initial goal in the second period, which was quickly answered when Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon knocked in a pass from Mikko Rantanen for the equalizer just 1 minute and 20 seconds later.

But the lead was short lived as the Kraken clapped back two minutes later on a goal from Tye Kartye to take a 2-1 advantage into the second intermission.

Yanni Gourde added a third for Seattle quickly into the third period.

Evan Rodrigues scored late to bring the Avalanche within one, where they would ultimately fall just short.

Both teams travel back to Seattle for Game 6, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. (MT) Friday night.

STELLAR DEBUT

Making his NHL debut, Tye Kartye scored in his first game on the big stage. Kartye plays for Seattle's AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Kartye said once his parent heard the news, they drove from his hometown of Kingstoton, Ontario, to Toronto to catch a last-minute flight to Denver. They arrived to Ball Arena a few minutes after puck drop, but in time to see him score his first NHL goal.

"It's pretty crazy," Kartye said after the game. "It was a whirlwind but I've been working hard for a long time and it feels pretty good."

