The Colorado Avalanche announced Monday the team has signed forward Valeri Nichushkin to a one-year contract for the 2019-20 season.

Nichushkin, 24, played his fourth NHL season with the Dallas Stars in 2018-19 where he tallied 10 points (0g/10a) in 57 games. The right winger has registered 74 points (23g/51a) in 223 career NHL regular-season contests and has recorded three points (1g/2a) in 17 career games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Stars’ first pick in the first round of the 2013 NHL Draft (10th overall), Nichushkin has also appeared in five career contests (0g/4a) with Dallas’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Texas Stars, and has dressed in 104 career KHL games (31g/26a) in Russia with Traktor Chelyabinsk and CSKA Moscow. The Chelyabinsk, Russia, native has registered 23 points (10g/13a) in 53 career KHL postseason contests.

“Valeri is a big, young winger who adds depth to our roster and brings competition to our training camp,” said Avalanche Executive Vice President / General Manager Joe Sakic. “He brings NHL experience to our team and we are excited to have him with our organization.”

Prior to playing for Dallas in 2018-19, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward spent the previous two seasons skating for CSKA Moscow. Nichushkin was named to the KHL All-Star Game in 2016-17 after producing 24 points (11g/13a) in 36 regular-season outings and then recorded 27 points (16g/11a) in 50 games in 2017-18 while also leading the team with seven game-winning goals, two of which were in overtime.

Internationally, Nichushkin won a bronze medal with Team Russia at the 2017 IIHF World Championship and represented his country at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. He also won a bronze medal with Russia at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship and competed at the 2011 World Junior A Challenge, the 2012 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2012 and 2013 IIHF U18 World Championships.

