Avs fans eager to buy gear after Western Conference Final win

A line of fans was waiting for Altitude Authentics to open at Ball Arena on Tuesday after the Avalanche clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals.

DENVER, Colorado — After the Colorado Avalanche series sweep in the Western Conference Finals, fans were eager to get their hands on gear ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Denver area opened early at 7 a.m. on Tuesday to accommodate fans who wanted the memorabilia.

Altitude Authentics opened at its regular time at noon to a line of fans as well including the Jackson family, who arrived shortly after opening.

"We planned it into our day today," said Erin Jackson. "First thing when they won yesterday we were like, 'We got to go down and get some more memorabilia to cheer them.'"

The family has watched all of the playoff games before the victory on Monday night.

"It’s emotional actually how excited that we get for the Avs and just to see how well the team plays together and how much they support each other," Jackson said "It’s great. We love it."

Some fans splurged to purchase tickets after the game. As of Tuesday, two tickets on Ticketmaster to Game 1 are roughly $900 each.

