Colorado Avalanche

Makar scores in 6th round of shootout, Avs beat Lightning

Colorado bounced back from a three-game skid with Saturday's road win.

TAMPA, Fla. — Cale Makar scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give the Colorado Avalanche a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Makar beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot after Darcy Kuemper denied Anthony Cirelli to begin the sixth round as the Avalanche ended a three-game losing streak.

Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen also scored, and Kuemper made 29 saves for Colorado, which had lost three in a row.

Brayden Point, Mathieu Joseph and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning.  Andrei Vasilevskiy made  24 saves.

