Colorado Avalanche preseason schedule released

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will play six games against some familiar preseason opponents in 2023.

The Avs will play the Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars and the 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Colorado will face each opponent twice, once at home and once on the road.

2023 Avalanche preseason schedule

Sept. 24 - vs. Minnestoa Wild at 1 p.m.

Sept. 25 - vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 - at Minnesota Wild at 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 - vs. Dallas Stars at 5 p.m.

Oct. 3 - at Dallas Stars at 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 - at Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m.

Single-game tickets for both the preseason and regular season will be made available once the 2023-2024 regular season schedule is announced.

Colorado has faced the same three opponents for the sixth straight preseason. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no preseason for the 2020-2021 season.

All of the Avalanche preseason games will be broadcast on the Altitude Radio Network, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM or 950 AM. Altitude TV information will be announced at a later time.

The Avalanche finished the 2022-2023 season as winners of the Central division. Colorado lost a disapointing seven-game series to the Seattle Kraken in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

