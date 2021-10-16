Avalanche raise Pierre Lacroix banner to rafters

Former president/GM Lacroix is considered the "architect" who brought championship hockey to Denver.

DENVER — Pierre Lacoix's legacy will live on at Ball Arena.

Lacroix, the former president and general manager of the Colorado Avalanche, was honored before Saturday night's game when the team raised his banner up to the rafters.

Lacroix is considered the "architect" who brought championship hockey to Denver. He passed away in December 2020 at age 72 due to complications from COVID-19.

The Colorado Avalanche held a pregame ceremony to recognize his impact on the organization that featured former players, fans and his family.

"He was one of those guys who didn't like the limelight, didn't like the cameras. But I think he'd be very excited to be here and take the accolades in a good way," said Eric Lacroix, Pierre's son who also played for the Avs.

Former players Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg, Milan Hejduk, Adam Foote and Ray Bourque carried the banner onto the ice before it was raised.

Long live Pierre!



Tonight the @Avalanche honor a legend, former president/GM Pierre Lacroix, who passed away in December. Lacroix was the "architect" of bringing championship hockey to Denver 👏 His banner has been raised inside @BallArenaDenver#9sports #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/LjFMQLXYXc — Quentin Sickafoose (@QSickafoose) October 17, 2021

