Rusty Avs return after week away due to COVID protocols

Nathan MacKinnon, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Devon Toews returned to the ice and may soon be back in the lineup.

DENVER — The banged-up Colorado Avalanche have returned to practice after being shut down for a week due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Coach Jared Bednar says the team showed a little rust. But a side benefit of the time off was that it gave several players a chance to heal without missing many games.

The Avalanche are scheduled to play in Vegas on Sunday and Tuesday.

