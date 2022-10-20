Avalanche unveil 2022 Reverse Retro jersey

The jersey is a throwback to the Colorado Rockies hockey team.

DENVER — Adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL) unveiled the latest series of Reverse Retro jerseys for the 2022-23 season.

The 2022 Colorado Avalanche jersey is inspired by the team that preceded them, the Colorado Rockies.

The Avalanche will be wearing a familiar pattern on their jerseys, but using the darker version of the Rockies colors for the sleeves and crest.

“The first iteration of Reverse Retro was one of the most popular uniform launches of all time. Fans couldn’t get enough of not only their team’s jersey, but the nostalgia and storytelling leaguewide,” said Dan Near, Senior Director at adidas Hockey. “In 2022, we’re doubling down on the design formula – Your Colors, Your Retros, Remixed – and once again seeking to bring the magic of the sport to Gen Z and fans around the world.”

The Avalanche jerseys are available on November 15 and prices range from $190 to $240. Fans can preorder their jersey at adidas.com, NHLShop.com, and the Altitude Athletics Store.

The Colorado Avalanche started life out as the Quebec Nordiques in 1979 and moved to Colorado in 1995. Adidas incorporated this part of the franchise's history in the 2020 version of their Reverse Retro jersey.

The Colorado Rockies entered the NHL in 1974 as the Kansas City Scouts before moving to Denver in 1976. The Rockies would play six seasons in Colorado before moving in 1982 to become the New Jersey Devils. Fans may notice a shared color scheme with New Jersey's and Colorado's jerseys.

The announcement of the jerseys came down early Thursday morning after Adidas spent Wednesday hyping them up, using the tagline "History Never Repeats". There are a ton of Avalanche fans who are hoping that it does.

