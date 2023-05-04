Avs win second game in San Jose, Mikko gets a hat trick

Colorado keeps pace with Dallas to stay on top of the Central division.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Colorado Avalanche remain on top of the Central division after their second consecutive win in San Jose.

Avalanche forward, Mikko Rantanen, lead the charge in Colorado's 6-2 win with his sixth career hat trick. Those three goals also pushed Rantanen over 50 goals for the first time in his career.

Colorado netminder Alexander Georgiev made 21 saves on 23 shots to earn his 37th win of the season, a career high.

The Avalanche have five remaining games on the season and are tied in points with the Dallas Stars. The race for division champion is still very much open between Colorado, Dallas and the Minnesota Wild.

The Avalanche remain on the road for their next two games in southern California before coming home to host the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets.

Colorado's next game will be against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, April 8.

