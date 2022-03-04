Avalanche set franchise record for wins in a season

With a 9-3 win over Los Angeles, the Colorado Avalanche get their 53rd win of the season with nine games left to play.

DENVER — The 2021-2022 National Hockey League (NHL) season is coming to an end and the Colorado Avalanche continue to roll.

Wednesday night the Avalanche rolled over the Los Angeles Kings, 9-3, picking up their 53rd win of the season. That is a new franchise record, breaking the previous record of 52 wins, which the franchise set in 2001 and tied again in 2014. Colorado has 9 games remaining this season.

The Avalanche lead the race for the 2022 President's Trophy, awarded to NHL team with the most points at the end of the regular season. The Florida Panthers are two points behind Colorado in that race.

Wednesday's win was not only notable for the franchise record set, but also extended Colorado's winning streak to 7 games. The Avalanche have won 14 of their last 20 games.

Colorado's offense has been a bright spot for the team this season. The Avalanche lead the Western Conference in goals scored (284) and goal differential (+83). Avalanche center, Nathan MacKinnon, recorded his third career regular season hat trick Wednesday night.

Colorado plays again on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena.

