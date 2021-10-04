Jonas Johansson gets 1st shutout, Avalanche edge Ducks 2-0

Colorado bounced back from Wednesday's loss with a win Friday night.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jonas Johansson made 28 saves in his first career shutout, and Valeri Nichushkin scored in the Colorado Avalanche’s 2-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

John Gibson stopped 33 shots for Anaheim, which has lost 11 of 15.

Gibson and the Ducks held the NHL’s highest-scoring team to just one even-strength goal and snapped Nathan MacKinnon’s seven-game points streak and four-game goal streak, but low-scoring Anaheim was shut out for only the second time this season.

>>Video above: Mid-season grades for the Colorado Avalanche | Locked On Avalanche

