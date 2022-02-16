Avalanche beat Golden Knights 2-0, spoil Eichel's debut

Colorado’s victory spoiled the long-awaited debut of Jack Eichel, who was playing for the first time since being acquired from Buffalo.

LAS VEGAS — Gabriel Landeskog broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Colorado’s victory spoiled the long-awaited debut of Jack Eichel, who was playing for the first time since being acquired from Buffalo and becoming the first NHL player to undergo artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November.

Mikko Rantanen added an insurance goal late in the third for the Avalanche.

