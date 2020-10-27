Avalanche sign defenseman Devon Toews to 4-year deal

The 26-year-old Toews had six goals and 22 assists in 68 games for the Islanders last season.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a four-year deal with newly acquired defenseman Devon Toews.

The deal for Toews runs through the 2023-24 season. Colorado picked up Toews from the New York Islanders on Oct. 12 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2021 and another in ’22.

The 26-year-old Toews had six goals and 22 assists in 68 games for the Islanders last season.

He played in all 22 of the team’s playoff games, where he had two goals and eight assists. Toews was a fourth-round pick by the Islanders in 2014.

