What has happened since Colorado last won the Stanley Cup?

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from their third Stanley Cup Championship in franchise history. The last time the team won it: June 9, 2001. A lot has changed in the 19.5 seasons since then (that's right, I went there and will explain below).
The National Hockey League (NHL) has seen many changes in policy and rules since then. Here are some of the more notable:
- Protective netting is put in place, above the glass and behind each end of the ice in 2002.
- The league removed the 2-line pass rule in 2004, citing the need for faster gameplay
- The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim drop "mighty" from their name, win the franchise's first Stanley Cup
- The NHL expands to Seattle and Las Vegas
- Atlanta loses their second NHL franchise as the Thrashers move to Winnipeg and become the Jets
- Washington (2018) and St. Louis (2019) won their first Stanley Cups in franchise history
- Tampa Bay won their first of three Stanley Cups in 2004
- The NHL canceled the 2004-2005 season
- The trapezoid rule (some know as the Martin Brodeur rule) is put into place following the 2004-2005 lockout
- The NHL played a shortened the 2012-2013 season because of disputes over a new collective bargaining agreement. The season started in January 2013
- The league played the 2020 playoffs with no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic
- The 2021 playoffs saw limits on stadium capacity as fans started to return to the stands
- Booing Commissioner Gary Bettman during the presentation of the Stanley Cup became a thing
- Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender and Avalanche legend, Patrick Roy, coached the Avalanche for 3 seasons between 2013-2016
- Chicago, Pittsburgh and Los Angeles combined for eight championships
- Hybrid icing calls replace touch-up icing calls
- The league implements concussion protocols
- Colorado's home arena changes its name from Pepsi Center to Ball Arena
- Avalanche get a new mascot, Bernie, in 2009.
The Colorado Avalanche take on the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night for game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Colorado leads the series 3-1.
