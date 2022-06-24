x
Colorado Avalanche

What has happened since Colorado last won the Stanley Cup?

It has been 21 years since the Colorado Avalanche lifted the Stanley Cup. What has changed since then?

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from their third Stanley Cup Championship in franchise history. The last time the team won it: June 9, 2001. A lot has changed in the 19.5 seasons since then (that's right, I went there and will explain below).

The National Hockey League (NHL) has seen many changes in policy and rules since then. Here are some of the more notable:

  • Protective netting is put in place, above the glass and behind each end of the ice in 2002.
  • The league removed the 2-line pass rule in 2004, citing the need for faster gameplay
  • The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim drop "mighty" from their name, win the franchise's first Stanley Cup
  • The NHL expands to Seattle and Las Vegas
  • Atlanta loses their second NHL franchise as the Thrashers move to Winnipeg and become the Jets
  • Washington (2018) and St. Louis (2019) won their first Stanley Cups in franchise history
  • Tampa Bay won their first of three Stanley Cups in 2004
  • The NHL canceled the 2004-2005 season
  • The trapezoid rule (some know as the Martin Brodeur rule) is put into place following the 2004-2005 lockout
  • The NHL played a shortened the 2012-2013 season because of disputes over a new collective bargaining agreement. The season started in January 2013
  • The league played the 2020 playoffs with no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic 
  • The 2021 playoffs saw limits on stadium capacity as fans started to return to the stands
  • Booing Commissioner Gary Bettman during the presentation of the Stanley Cup became a thing
  • Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender and Avalanche legend, Patrick Roy, coached the Avalanche for 3 seasons between 2013-2016
  • Chicago, Pittsburgh and Los Angeles combined for eight championships
  • Hybrid icing calls replace touch-up icing calls
  • The league implements concussion protocols
  • Colorado's home arena changes its name from Pepsi Center to Ball Arena
  • Avalanche get a new mascot, Bernie, in 2009.

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night for game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Colorado leads the series 3-1.

