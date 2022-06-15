12 answers to burning questions about the 2022 Stanley Cup Final

Here the answers to some of the internet's most-asked questions about the Stanley Cup Final, the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

DENVER — On Wednesday night, the Colorado Avalanche will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena.

After the matchup was announced, people started turning to the internet to find the answers to some of their burning questions.

We took the most Googled questions and answered them. Let's start with an easy one:

Who is in the Stanley Cup Final 2022?

The Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

We can expand beyond who is playing in the final and look at how they got here.

Colorado was the top seed in the Western Conference, sweeping the Nashville Predators in the first round, beating the St. Louis Blues in six games in the second round and sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

Tampa Bay finished third in their division, the Atlantic Division. The Lightning dispatched the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in the first round, swept the President's Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in the second round and beat the New York Rangers in six games in the Eastern Conference Final.

Who won the most Stanley Cups in history?

The Montreal Canadiens have won the most Stanley Cups in NHL history. According to the NHL, the Canadiens have won the cup 24 times – 23 times as a member of the NHL.

This includes five consecutive championships between 1956 and 1960. They are also the last Canadian team to with the Stanley Cup, back in 1993.

Are the Lightning a dynasty?

There are no clear metrics that determine what is considered a dynasty. Most would consider three championships in a decade as a dynasty. While Tampa Bay has won two consecutive titles, the franchise's first was in 2004. By these standards, no, Tampa Bay is not a dynasty.

Has Colorado ever won the Stanley Cup?

Yes. Twice before. The franchise's first was in 1996, the year after the team moved from Quebec City to Denver. The second was in 2001.

Where’s the Stanley Cup 2022?

The Stanley Cup Final is not hosted at one site (with the exception of the 2020 Final that was played in Edmonton). It is usually split between the two conference winners.

Home ice advantage (having four of the seven potential games) is awarded to the team with the most regular-season points. If the two teams have the same number of regular-season points, there is a long tie-breaking protocol that the league uses to determine who has home ice.

What were the Colorado Avalanche almost called?

When the Quebec Nordiques moved to Colorado, a possible name for the new team was the Rocky Mountain Extreme. At the last minute, the owners changed their minds and went with the Colorado Avalanche.

What does the 25 mean for Colorado Avalanche?

I'm going to assume this question was asking about the 25 that was placed on the team's jerseys during the 2021 season. That was to celebrate the team's 25th season in Colorado.

Who is televising the Stanley Cup Final?

The NHL signed a new television contract this season with ABC, ESPN and TNT. All games of the Stanley Cup Final can be seen on ABC and ESPN+ (ESPN's streaming service).

Did the Avalanche change their blue?

Not since 2017.

Who wins the Stanley Cup 2022?

We shall know in about a week.

How many Stanley Cups have the Tampa Bay Lightning won?

Three. The franchise's first was in 2004 when they beat the Calgary Flames. The second wasn't until 2020, when they beat the Dallas Stars. Their most recent championship was last year when they beat the Montreal Canadiens.

Who is favored to win the Stanley Cup 2022?

Multiple sports betting oddsmakers are favoring the Colorado Avalanche, despite Tampa Bay being the current champions.

