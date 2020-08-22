7-goal surges push Avalanche and Stars into 2nd-round series

EDMONTON, AB — The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche both wrapped up their first-round series with seven-goal surges.
They now meet for a best-of-seven, second-round Western Conference playoff series inside the bubble in Edmonton, Alberta.
Game 1 is Saturday night. The Stars overcame an early three-goal deficit in Game 6 for a 7-3 clinching win over Calgary.
The Avalanche had consecutive 7-1 wins over Arizona to end that series in five games. The Stars won all four regular-season meetings against Colorado, including an overtime victory and another in a shootout.
The Avs beat the Stars 4-0 in a round-robin game in the bubble.
