Colorado Avalanche

7-goal surges push Avalanche and Stars into 2nd-round series

Game 1 will be broadcast on NBC at 6 p.m. Saturday.
EDMONTON, AB — The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche both wrapped up their first-round series with seven-goal surges.

They now meet for a best-of-seven, second-round Western Conference playoff series inside the bubble in Edmonton, Alberta.

Game 1 is Saturday night. The Stars overcame an early three-goal deficit in Game 6 for a 7-3 clinching win over Calgary.

The Avalanche had consecutive 7-1 wins over Arizona to end that series in five games. The Stars won all four regular-season meetings against Colorado, including an overtime victory and another in a shootout.

The Avs beat the Stars 4-0 in a round-robin game in the bubble.

