Avalanche to play Kraken in first round of playoffs

Colorado will begin its Stanley Cup defense against Seattle beginning Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

DENVER — The playoff run to defend their Stanley Cup title is on for the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avs closed out the regular season with a 4-3 win over Nashville powered by a Nathan MacKinnon hat trick on Friday night, clinching the division title for the third season in a row.

With the victory, Colorado drew the Seattle Kraken for its first-round playoff matchup.

The Avalanche have their sights set on a fourth Stanley Cup, while the Kraken are making their first NHL playoff appearance in franchise history.

Games 1 and 2 will be held at Ball Arena. Here is the schedule for the opening round:

Game 1 – Tuesday, April 18 at Ball Arena, 8 p.m. (MT)

Tuesday, April 18 at Ball Arena, 8 p.m. (MT) Game 2 – Thursday, April 20 at Ball Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 20 at Ball Arena, 7:30 p.m. Game 3 – Saturday, April 22 at Climate Pledge Arena, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 at Climate Pledge Arena, 8 p.m. Game 4 – Monday, April 24 at Climate Pledge Arena, 8 p.m.

Monday, April 24 at Climate Pledge Arena, 8 p.m. Game 5 (if necessary) – Wednesday, April 26 at Ball Arena, TBD

Wednesday, April 26 at Ball Arena, TBD Game 6 (if necessary) – Friday, April 28 at Climate Pledge Arena, TBD

Friday, April 28 at Climate Pledge Arena, TBD Game 7 (if necessary) – Sunday, April 30 at Ball Arena, TBD

