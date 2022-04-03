Avalanche trade for Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen

Artturi Lehkonen helped Montreal reach the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Justin Barron and a second-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, the club announced Monday.

Now in his sixth NHL season, Lehkonen has tallied 29 points in 58 games for the Canadiens this season, ranking third on the team in points, fourth in assists and tied for third in goals.

Lehkonen, 26, has totaled 149 points — 74 goals and 75 assists — in 396 career NHL games with Montreal, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Piikkio, Finland, native has collected 12 points in 33 playoff contests, including a career-best three goals in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season to help Montreal reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.

