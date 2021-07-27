Avalanche make trade with Kraken, acquire defenseman MacDermid

Seattle drafted Kurtis MacDermid from the Los Angeles Kings just six days ago in the NHL Expansion Draft.

DENVER — As Colorado Avalanche fans anxiously wait for news on free agent captain Gabriel Landeskog, the team made a much smaller move on Tuesday.

Colorado acquired defenseman Kurtis MacDermid from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the team announced.

Seattle drafted MacDermid from the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL Expansion Draft just six days ago, but the franchise has already decided he's not in their future plans.

The 27-year-old played in 28 games with L.A. last year, recording four points with two goals and two assists. He's appeared in 118 career NHL regular-season games, tallying 17 points.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 233 pounds, MacDermid is more of a physical defender than a skill player, leading the Kings last season with 7.38 hits per 60 minutes.

