Avalanche trade for defenseman Josh Manson

Colorado sent Drew Helleson and a 2023 second-round pick to Anaheim in exchange.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche made a move to acquire Josh Manson on Monday.

Manson, a 30-year-old defenseman, will join Colorado after spending the past seven seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, the team that selected him with a sixth-round pick in the 2011 NHL draft.

Colorado will be sending defenseman Drew Helleson and a 2023 second-round pick to Anaheim in exchange for Manson.

Manson is listed at 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds. This season, he has recorded nine points (four goals, five assists) in 45 games with the Ducks.

Colorado currently has a stranglehold on the Central Division standings and boasts a league-best 89 points as of Monday afternoon. The Avalanche will next play a pair of road games before returning home for a three-game homestand, beginning with Tuesday night's matchup with the Kings in Los Angeles.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.