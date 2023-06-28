Avalanche trade draft pick for Lightning forward

Ross Colton played three seasons with the Lightning since being drafted by the club in 2016.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have acquired another forward ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

In exchange for a second-round pick that the Avalanche acquired Tuesday, Colorado has picked up Ross Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

>Video above: Colorado Avalanche 2023-24 schedule released.

Colton has played 190 games over three seasons with the Lightning. Last season he recorded 32 points (16 goals and 16 assists) in 81 games with Tampa Bay.

"Ross is a hard-working, two-way center with a championship pedigree,” said Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland. “He has physicality to his game, is ultra competitive, and his versatility will make him a valuable addition to our lineup in a lot of ways.”

The Lightning took Colton in the fourth round (118th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft. Colton helped Tampa Bay win their second Stanley Cup in 2021, scoring the lone goal in a decisive Game 5 over the Montreal Canadiens.

Round one of the 2023 NHL Draft will take place on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Rounds 2-7 will happen on Thursday, June 29.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.