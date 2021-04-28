Pacioretty scores twice, Golden Knights beat Avalanche 5-2

LAS VEGAS — Max Pacioretty scored twice to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche in a matchup of the West Division’s top teams on Wednesday night.
Vegas, which has won a franchise-best 10 in a row, now leads Colorado by six points, with the Avalanche having a game in hand.
William Karlsson, Mark Stone, and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas.
Marc-Andre Fleury, who has won five in a row, made 35 saves.
Devon Toews and Ryan Graves scored for Colorado, which has lost three straight.
Devan Dubnyk made 21 saves.
>>Video above: Avalanche GM Joe Sakic on why he "pushed the chips in" at the NHL trade deadline this year
RELATED: As Avs make moves before NHL trade deadline, Joe Sakic says 'we're trying to win a Stanley Cup'
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.