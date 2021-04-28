Pacioretty scores twice, Golden Knights beat Avalanche 5-2

Devon Toews and Ryan Graves scored for Colorado, which has lost three straight.

LAS VEGAS — Max Pacioretty scored twice to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche in a matchup of the West Division’s top teams on Wednesday night.

Vegas, which has won a franchise-best 10 in a row, now leads Colorado by six points, with the Avalanche having a game in hand.

William Karlsson, Mark Stone, and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who has won five in a row, made 35 saves.

Devon Toews and Ryan Graves scored for Colorado, which has lost three straight.

Devan Dubnyk made 21 saves.

>>Video above: Avalanche GM Joe Sakic on why he "pushed the chips in" at the NHL trade deadline this year

