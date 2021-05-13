Jost scores twice, Avs clinch Presidents' Trophy and No. 1 seed with win over Kings

Colorado and Vegas both finished with 82 points, but the Avs earned the division crown and the Presidents’ Trophy due to more regulation wins.

DENVER — Tyson Jost scored two of Colorado’s five second-period goals as the Avalanche clinched the West Division and the top overall seed in the NHL playoffs with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky also scored in the pivotal period.

Backup Jonas Johansson made 21 saves to help the Avalanche finish 7-1 against the Kings this season.

Sean Walker scored for the Kings. Troy Grosenick stopped 38 shots.

