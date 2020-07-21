Nathan MacKinnon named Hart Trophy finalist

The award is given annually to the player voted most valuable to his team.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon was named one of three finalists for the 2019-20 Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL announced Tuesday.

The award is given annually to the player voted most valuable to his team.

The nomination is yet another accolade for MacKinnon, who was named a finalist for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy last week, as well as the Ted Lindsay Award earlier this month.

MacKinnon, a 24-year-old Halifax, N.S. native, has recorded 93 points for the Avalanche (35 goals, 58 assists) so far this season — 43 points more than his next-closest teammate (Cale Makar, 50).

It is the second time in three years that MacKinnon has been named a finalist for the Hart Trophy, finishing runner-up to Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils in 2018.

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl and New York Rangers left winger Artemi Panarin were named the other two finalists by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association who submitted ballots for the Hart Trophy after the conclusion of the regular season.

The winner will be revealed during the Conference Finals, with the exact date, format and time to be determined.

MacKinnon is looking to become just the third Colorado Avalanche player to claim the Hart Trophy. Joe Sakic won the club's first (2000-01), followed by Peter Forsberg (2002-03).

Colorado is set to make its third-straight playoff appearance when the NHL returns next month.