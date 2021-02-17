Kadri scores with 41 seconds left, Avalanche edge Vegas 3-2

Nathan MacKinnon and Brandon Saad also scored for the Avalanche in the victory.

LAS VEGAS — Nazem Kadri scored with 41 seconds left in regulation, lifting the Colorado Avalanche past the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Moments after Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Mikko Rantanen’s backhand with 45.3 seconds left, the Avalanche got the better end of a faceoff from the right circle, eventually setting up Kadri, who was able to lift a loose puck into the net for his second game-winner of the season.

The teams split the first two of four games during a nine-day stretch, with the third scheduled for Lake Tahoe on Saturday in an outdoor setting.

Nathan MacKinnon and Brandon Saad also scored for the Avalanche in the victory.

That game winner by Kadri was exactly what the doctor ordered.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Acu4BCMS6v — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 17, 2021

